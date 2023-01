videoDetails

Jammu-Kashmir's Bar Association Makes A Big Announcement, High Court to be on strike for One Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

A one-day bandh has been called in Jammu and Kashmir High Court today. This decision has been taken by the Bar Association of J&K after the terrorist attack in Rajouri. High Court will be on a one day strike.