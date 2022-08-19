Janmashtami Celebration 2022: Devotees flock to temples to celebrate Janmashtami

Today the whole country is celebrating Janmashtami as the birth of Lord Krishna. Grand preparations have been made on this occasion in temples across the country. Special arrangements have been made for Janmashtami in Mathura. Dahi Handi is being celebrated in Maharashtra after 2 years. Special security set up at Mumbai's ISKCON temple.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

Today the whole country is celebrating Janmashtami as the birth of Lord Krishna. Grand preparations have been made on this occasion in temples across the country. Special arrangements have been made for Janmashtami in Mathura. Dahi Handi is being celebrated in Maharashtra after 2 years. Special security set up at Mumbai's ISKCON temple.