Janta Darbar: 'PFI fights for the rights of Muslims' - SP MP Burke

| Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

PFI has called a 12-hour bandh in Kerala today against this action of NIA. NIA had arrested 106 people of PFI in 15 states across the country in connection with terror funding. Recently, SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke said that they are being oppressed by raiding PFI, PFI fights for the rights of Muslims.