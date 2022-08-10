JDU President Lalan Singh has attacked BJP

After the political upheaval in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has once again become the Chief Minister. Apart from this, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has become Deputy CM. After which BJP has also made many allegations against JDU. Now JDU President Lalan Singh has attacked BJP. He has said that BJP is making false allegations.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

After the political upheaval in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has once again become the Chief Minister. Apart from this, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has become Deputy CM. After which BJP has also made many allegations against JDU. Now JDU President Lalan Singh has attacked BJP. He has said that BJP is making false allegations.