Jharkhand : ED screws Hemant Soren in illegal mining case

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on Thursday in the illegal mining case. After which Soren's troubles may increase. Apart from this, the ED has raided many places across the country regarding this matter for the last few months. Simultaneously, the search operation of ED is also going on.