Jharkhand: Hemant Soren To Lose Jharkhand CM Post?

A cloud of danger is hovering over the chair of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to sources, Hemant Soren to lose Jharkhand CM post. The Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of his membership.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

A cloud of danger is hovering over the chair of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. According to sources, Hemant Soren to lose Jharkhand CM post. The Election Commission has recommended the cancellation of his membership.