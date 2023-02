videoDetails

Jharkhand News: internet shutdown and section 144 imposed in palamu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

In Panki of Palamu district, there was a dispute between two parties regarding the construction of Torana gate on the occasion of Mahashivratri festival. During the dispute, there was a lot of stone pelting on both sides, arson was also done by the miscreants.