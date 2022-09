Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs reached Raj Bhavan to meet Governor

A new political drama has started in Jharkhand. Some UPA MLAs have reached the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor of Jharkhand. The delegation includes MLAs from JMM, RJD and Congress.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:58 PM IST

