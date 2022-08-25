Jharkhand Politics: Know what is the whole matter of Office of Profit case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assembly membership is in trouble. With this, the political stir in Jharkhand has intensified. Know what is the whole matter of Office of Profit case, due to which Hemat Soren's chair is in trouble.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's assembly membership is in trouble. With this, the political stir in Jharkhand has intensified. Know what is the whole matter of Office of Profit case, due to which Hemat Soren's chair is in trouble.