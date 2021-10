J&K: Home Minister Amit Shah meets family members of martyred Inspector Parvez

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Srinagar airport in Jammu and Kashmir on his three-day visit on Saturday. This is his first J&K visit after the abrogation of Article 370. Amit Shah also met the relatives of Inspector Parvez, who was martyred at the hands of terrorists in June, which was not even a part of his visit.