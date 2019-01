JNU sedition case: Zee News stance vindicated, its report forms basis of police chargesheet

In a major vindication of Zee News' stance on the alleged anti-India sloganeering by some students of Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016, the Delhi Police on Monday filed a detailed chargesheet against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and several others on the basis of the channel's report.