Joshimath Crisis: Who is responsible for the sinking ground, bursting roads, cracks in the houses?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Joshimath Crisis News: A big problem has come in the lives of the people of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. In fact, there is a crack in the ground here, the ground is sinking, water is flowing after bursting the houses. Big cracks have appeared in people's houses. People are appealing to the government for relief. However, there is also a lot of anger among the local people towards the government that they ignored their warnings.