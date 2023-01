videoDetails

Joshimath Sinking: SC declines urgent hearing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

SC has refused urgent hearing in Joshimath case of Uttarakhand. The date of January 16 has been fixed for the next hearing. On Monday, Swami Avimukteshwaranand filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding Joshimath.