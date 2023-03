videoDetails

JP Nadda attacks Rahul Gandhi Over 2019 Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in 2019 defamation case. He is currently out on bail. BJP state president JP Nadda said, 'Rahul has insulted the OBC community' while surrounding Rahul Gandhi over Modi surname issue. Know in detail in this report what JP Nadda said about Rahul.