Judicial custody of all accused in Kanjhawala case extended

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

In the Kanjhawala case, the Rohini court has extended the judicial custody of all the five accused accused of murdering Anjali. While the court will give its verdict on the bail of the new accused in this case tomorrow.