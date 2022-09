K. Chandrashekar Rao in Bihar: Giriraj Singh attacks KCR

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's visit to Bihar, Giriraj Singh said that KCR came to tell Nitish how to make Bihar 'Hindu Mukt, PFI Yukt'. Earlier, KCR had appealed to make a BJP-free India.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Attacking Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's visit to Bihar, Giriraj Singh said that KCR came to tell Nitish how to make Bihar 'Hindu Mukt, PFI Yukt'. Earlier, KCR had appealed to make a BJP-free India.