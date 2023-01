videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case: Anjali's friend Nidhi questioned by the police again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Anjali's friend Nidhi has been questioned by the police again. Delhi Police has questioned Nidhi on the night of the accident. Anjali's friend Nidhi is out on bail in a 2-year-old drug case.