videoDetails

Kanjhawala Case: Will the Sixth Accused Ashutosh to reveal whole death mystery

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Delhi's Kanjhawala Case's Sixth Accused Ashutosh has been arrested by Delhi Police. The five accused were driving Ashutosh's car on the night of Anjali's accident. Now a total of 7 accused are being told in this case, out of which 6 have been arrested by the police. Will Ashutosh's statement bring a new twist in the case?