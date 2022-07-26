Kanwariyas allege minority group of spitting on them during procession in Sambhal

There has been an allegation of spitting on Kanwariyas in a minority-dominated area in Sambhal. Along with this, they are also being accused of pelting stones on Kanwariyas. After the incident, the Kanwariyas also created a ruckus.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

