Kanwariyas allege minority group of spitting on them during procession in Sambhal

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
There has been an allegation of spitting on Kanwariyas in a minority-dominated area in Sambhal. Along with this, they are also being accused of pelting stones on Kanwariyas. After the incident, the Kanwariyas also created a ruckus.

