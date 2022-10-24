हिन्दी
News
Videos
Kargil News: PM Modi reached Kargil to celebrate Diwali
|
Updated:
Oct 24, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
The Prime Minister has just reached Kargil. Like in the last eight years, this time also Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with the soldiers.
7:43
Indian Army: PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil
3:2
Indian Army: PM Modi can celebrate Diwali on LAC
1:48
Boris Johnson: Britain - Rishi Sunak ahead in PM race
5:1
Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple
4:44
IND vs PAK: This video tells the story of every ball in the last over
7:43
Indian Army: PM Modi will celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil
3:2
Indian Army: PM Modi can celebrate Diwali on LAC
1:48
Boris Johnson: Britain - Rishi Sunak ahead in PM race
5:1
Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple
4:44
IND vs PAK: This video tells the story of every ball in the last over
