Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: When the tricolor was hoisted on Kargil

Tributes were paid to the soldiers at the War Memorial in Delhi on the anniversary of Kargil Vijay. Apart from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the chiefs of the three services paid tribute. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, tribute was also paid to the martyrs at the sacrifice pillar of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that today is the day to remember the martyrs.

| Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Tributes were paid to the soldiers at the War Memorial in Delhi on the anniversary of Kargil Vijay. Apart from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the chiefs of the three services paid tribute. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, tribute was also paid to the martyrs at the sacrifice pillar of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that today is the day to remember the martyrs.