NewsVideos

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: When the tricolor was hoisted on Kargil

Tributes were paid to the soldiers at the War Memorial in Delhi on the anniversary of Kargil Vijay. Apart from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the chiefs of the three services paid tribute. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, tribute was also paid to the martyrs at the sacrifice pillar of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that today is the day to remember the martyrs.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Tributes were paid to the soldiers at the War Memorial in Delhi on the anniversary of Kargil Vijay. Apart from Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the chiefs of the three services paid tribute. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, tribute was also paid to the martyrs at the sacrifice pillar of Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that today is the day to remember the martyrs.

All Videos

Neeraj Chopra gets injured, ruled out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022 | Zee English News
 Neeraj Chopra gets injured, ruled out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022 | Zee English News
4 TMC MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha
5:28
4 TMC MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha
Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal said on Gujarat tour, there is no professional tax in Delhi
2:17
Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal said on Gujarat tour, there is no professional tax in Delhi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 'Sacrifice of victorious heroes is inspiring'
4:40
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 'Sacrifice of victorious heroes is inspiring'
Rahul Gandhi Detained: Herald Case - Sonia Gandhi walks out of ED office
10:7
Rahul Gandhi Detained: Herald Case - Sonia Gandhi walks out of ED office

Trending Videos

Neeraj Chopra gets injured, ruled out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2022 | Zee English News
5:28
4 TMC MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha
2:17
Arvind Kejriwal Kejriwal said on Gujarat tour, there is no professional tax in Delhi
4:40
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 'Sacrifice of victorious heroes is inspiring'
10:7
Rahul Gandhi Detained: Herald Case - Sonia Gandhi walks out of ED office
Captain Vikram Batra,Vikram Batra,captain vikram batra biography,vikram batra story,vikram batra biography,Vikram Batra Biopic,Captain Vikram Batra story,Capt Vikram Batra,vikram batra loc kargil,vikram batra kargil war,vikram batra documentary,vikram batra love story,Kargil Vijay Diwas,kargil vijay diwas 2022,26 july kargil vijay diwas,Kargil war,Kargil war 1999,Kargil,kargil vijay diwas drawing,Kargil Vijay Divas,vijay diwas kargil,Kargil diwas,