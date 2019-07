Karnataka Assembly numbers as CM Kumaraswamy gets ready for trust vote

The Congress-Janata Dal Secular government in Karnataka received a big jolt on Wednesday when the Supreme Court ruled that the 15 rebel MLAs cannot be forced to take part in the trust vote in the state Assembly on Thursday. Short by 15 MLAs, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has been pushed to the wall to keep his government afloat in the state. Watch this video to know more.