Karnataka Hijab Row: 'Supreme Court' deliver the Judgement on Hijab ban today

| Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict in Karnataka hijab ban case today. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed the petition to end the ban on hijab. The bench had reserved its decision on the petitions on September 22 after hearing arguments in the matter for 10 days.