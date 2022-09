Kasam Samvidhaan Ki: Who is spreading Hinduphobia?

Today it is about Hindus because from Britain to Canada, Hindus are on target. In the form of a mob, there is a big conspiracy against the Hindus. Temples are on target.. The faith of Hindus is also being made fun of. The power of Pakistan is visible behind the masked crowd of Islamic protesters. In such a situation, we will ask the question in our big debate that who is behind Hinduphobia?