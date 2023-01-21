NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Bageshwar Dham Vs Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti

Shailender Kumar|Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
Dhirendra Shastri has accepted the claim of the Superstition Eradication Committee and has said that if the Superstition Eradication Committee has to conduct any test, they can come to the Raipur court and conduct the test. Now the Superstition Eradication Committee says that if Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has to prove his claim, then for this he will have to prove his claims only by holding a court in Nagpur.

