videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Dhirendra Shastri should first tell draft of Hindu Rashtra says Left leader

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has demanded Hindu nation many times. After which many opposition parties have taken sarcasm on his statement of Hindu nation. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, the leader of the Left Party said that Dhirendra Shastri should first tell the draft of Hindu Rashtra. Who will live in their Hindu nation.