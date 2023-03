videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Forget Pulwama-Galwan, be kind to China?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to the UK. Rahul Gandhi went there to advise MBA students at Cambridge University on the art of listening. Meanwhile, his statements on China and Pulwama have caused a political stir in the political camps.