Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If Baba does tricks, if 'other ' do then miracles!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Shyam Manav challenged Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar to prove a miracle. After which Dhirendra Shastri accepted the challenge in Raipur. There was also a gathering of national media in Raipur. Now the Sant Samaj seems to be divided into two parts on this whole issue. After miracles and magic, now the issue has reached religion and conversion. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.