NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: If Baba does tricks, if 'other ' do then miracles!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Shyam Manav challenged Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham Sarkar to prove a miracle. After which Dhirendra Shastri accepted the challenge in Raipur. There was also a gathering of national media in Raipur. Now the Sant Samaj seems to be divided into two parts on this whole issue. After miracles and magic, now the issue has reached religion and conversion. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News: January 23, 2023
4:38
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 23, 2023
Baat Pate Ki: CNG boat race organized in Varanasi
41:36
Baat Pate Ki: CNG boat race organized in Varanasi
Garud Special Force of India Air Force to march on Kartavya Path for the first time
Garud Special Force of India Air Force to march on Kartavya Path for the first time
Taal Thok Ke: Arrogance on the mind, may God give 'sanmati' to everyone says Swami Prasad Maurya
1H3:0
Taal Thok Ke: Arrogance on the mind, may God give 'sanmati' to everyone says Swami Prasad Maurya
Deshhit: Danger increased in capital of Ukraine Zee News stood on the spot
38:37
Deshhit: Danger increased in capital of Ukraine Zee News stood on the spot

Trending Videos

4:38
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 23, 2023
41:36
Baat Pate Ki: CNG boat race organized in Varanasi
Garud Special Force of India Air Force to march on Kartavya Path for the first time
1H3:0
Taal Thok Ke: Arrogance on the mind, may God give 'sanmati' to everyone says Swami Prasad Maurya
38:37
Deshhit: Danger increased in capital of Ukraine Zee News stood on the spot
kasam samvidhan ki,dhirendra krishna shastri,pandit dhirendra shastri,pandit dhirendra krishna shastri,dhirendra krishna maharaj,dhirendra krishna ji maharaj,dhirendra krishna shastri viral video,dhirendra krishna shastri video,dhirendra krishna shastri news,dhirendra krishna shastri…,