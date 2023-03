videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Islamic scholar called Bageshwar Baba 'Hypocrite'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is about to organize a two-day divine court in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. On which Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has opposed the setting up of the court of Bageshwar Dham. In Kasam Samvihan Ki, Islamic scholar Atiq ur Rehman said that I have accepted that this Baba is a hypocrite.