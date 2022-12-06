Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan is crushing the freedom of the people of PoK

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

People took to the streets in Muzaffarabad to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's alleged insult to PoK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. People are protesting in large numbers and raised slogans against Shehbaz Sharif. In fact, when Shahbaz Sharif was giving a speech during the program, Tanveer Ilyas tried to give him some suggestions, but Sharif allegedly insulted him and the incident was caught on camera. Watch the big debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.