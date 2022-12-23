NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Ruckus over RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
From time to time it has been said by a section in the country that minorities in India are not safe. Now such statements have come back again. RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui told his children studying abroad to settle abroad if they get a job. The atmosphere in India is not good. After this, the BJP termed his statement as anti-national and also asked him to apologize. So the Congress said that what Abdul Bari Siddiqui said is the sorrow of a true Indian. Watch today's debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

