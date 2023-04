videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sai Baba was not described as a deity in the Vedas – Mahant

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:20 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri has refused to celebrate Sai Baba as God. On Sai Baba, Dhirendra Shastri said that he can be a saint-fakir or a man of the era. In the show Kasam Samvidhan Ki, Mahant Naval Kishore Das said that Sai Baba has not been mentioned as a deity or great man anywhere in the Vedas.