Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Shivani Durga asks Nana Patole meaning of superstition!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 12:29 AM IST

In Maharashtra, when Dhirendra Shastri is preparing to hold court again, controversies have arisen again.. On one hand, Congress is raising the flag against Baba Dhirendra Shastri, and on the other hand, Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti is also opposing Baba's program. .