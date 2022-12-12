NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What is the biggest reason for China's fury on LAC?

|Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
The area along the LAC in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh has areas of different perception, where China and India patrol the area to the extent of their respective claims. This trend is from the year 2006. On the night of 9 December 2022, Chinese soldiers reached close to LAC in Tawang sector, after which Indian soldiers also moved forward. During this, there was a clash between the soldiers of both the countries. Indian soldiers fought fiercely against the Chinese soldiers.

DNA: Britain comes to a standstill due to heavy snowfall
6:19
DNA: Britain comes to a standstill due to heavy snowfall
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
14:31
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!
Baat Pate Ki: Meerut police honored a girl student who fought with bike-borne robbers
28:57
Baat Pate Ki: Meerut police honored a girl student who fought with bike-borne robbers
DNA: When Delhi became the capital of British India in 1911
2:27
DNA: When Delhi became the capital of British India in 1911
Clash between soldiers of India and China in Tawang, many injured
12:10
Clash between soldiers of India and China in Tawang, many injured

