videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: What is the biggest reason for China's fury on LAC?

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST

The area along the LAC in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh has areas of different perception, where China and India patrol the area to the extent of their respective claims. This trend is from the year 2006. On the night of 9 December 2022, Chinese soldiers reached close to LAC in Tawang sector, after which Indian soldiers also moved forward. During this, there was a clash between the soldiers of both the countries. Indian soldiers fought fiercely against the Chinese soldiers.