Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Which issues changed the atmosphere of Gujarat?

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

The results of the Gujarat assembly elections will be declared tomorrow. According to exit polls, BJP is once again going to form the government with full majority in the state. But the actual results will come out only after the counting of votes tomorrow. See in Kasam Samvidhan Ki, which issues changed the election atmosphere in Gujarat?