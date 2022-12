videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Who will get benefit of Shri Ram in 2024?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 12:33 AM IST

Ram temple will be ready in 2024, and BJP is already ready to take full credit for the temple. On the other hand, Congress, the party which raised questions on Ram and Ramsetu, is also chanting the name of Ram. Congress, which launched Jai Siyaram in front of Jai Shri Ram, is seeing Ram in Rahul Gandhi. In today's 'Kasam Samvidhan Ki', watch 'Are there still many votes left in the name of Ram?'