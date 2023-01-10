NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why religious restrictions on Muslim daughters?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
The statement of Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has sparked a debate once again. This time Maulana has given a religious statement on education. According to him, there can be a danger of conversion from co-education. Muslim girls can be targeted in a planned manner. Maulana Madani has also appealed to the society not to send girls to school with boys. Watch today's debate on this issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

