Encounter underway in Jammu Kashmir's Udhampur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

Jammu-Kashmir Udhampur Encounter: Encounter continues with terrorists in Kathua district of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have surrounded 4 terrorists. Know what is the whole matter. So today Pakistan has launched a major attack on Jammu and Kashmir.