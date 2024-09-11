videoDetails

Illegal 'construction' in mosque, 'conflict' in Sanjauli!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Himachal-Sanjauli big news on illegal mosque. Security tightened in Sanjauli. Police took out a flag march in Sanjauli. Section 163 implemented in Sanjauli of Himachal Pradesh. People appealed to maintain peace. Hindu organizations call for protest. The issue of illegal mosque construction in Shimla does not seem to be stopping. Today is a big day for Shimla. Because Hindu organizations are adamant on protest. Talks between the administration and Hindu organizations on the illegal mosque built in Sanjauli have failed.