Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will Hindutva survive only if Sangh remains?

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Today we will talk about Dharma Yuddha, that religion war which has started after the ban imposed on Popular Front of India ie PFI for 5 years. The opposition wants that RSS should be banned like PFI. Look at Kasam Samvidhan Ki today, only if the Sangh will remain, then Hindutva will survive?