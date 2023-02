videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

There was a heated argument between CM Yogi and Akhilesh Yadav in the Assembly regarding Prayagraj Shootout and law and order. The matter increased so much that CM Yogi lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav. Everyone was shocked to see CM Yogi's fierce face in the assembly. On the question of law and order, showing the mirror to SP, Yogi said that Samajwadi Party gives protection to goons and mafias.