KCR's boycott from NITI Aayog meeting

The 7th meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting will be held today under the chairmanship of PM Modi. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandreshkhar Rao (KCR) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will not attend. KCR has written a letter to PM Modi. In this, he told about the boycott from the meeting and raised some issues. However, NITI Aayog has denied KCR's allegations.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

