Kedarnath Superfast: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kedarnath for the sixth time today. After worship in Kedarnath Dham, PM visited the Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath and offered prayers there. After that took, he stock of all the ongoing development work going on in the temple premises.