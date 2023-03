videoDetails

Kejriwal in Bhopal: Arvind Kejriwal blew the election bugle in Bhopal, sought an opportunity from Madhya Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal in Bhopal: Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached Madhya Pradesh. Where he got the works of his government counted from Bhopal. Kejriwal has appealed to the people of Madhya Pradesh to vote for AAP.