Khabrein Khatakhat: Mallikarjun Kharge comments on Congress' Defeat In Gujarat Elections

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:03 AM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge commented on Party's defeat in Gujarat elections, 'victory and defeat keep happening in a democracy.' On the other hand, Udit Raj said that the result is not coming down his throat.