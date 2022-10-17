NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: No party president from Gandhi family after 24 years

|Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

All Videos

Delhi Excise Policy: Fake case made against me says Manish Sisodia
4:40
Delhi Excise Policy: Fake case made against me says Manish Sisodia
Jammu And Kashmir : Pakistan is constantly taking the help of drones to spread terror
5:24
 Jammu And Kashmir : Pakistan is constantly taking the help of drones to spread terror
Malaika Arora: ब्रालेस होकर हर तरफ से खुली ड्रेस पहनकर घर से बाहर निकल पड़ीं मलाइका अरोड़ा
0:53
Malaika Arora: ब्रालेस होकर हर तरफ से खुली ड्रेस पहनकर घर से बाहर निकल पड़ीं मलाइका अरोड़ा
Viral Video: The wild elephant entered a children's park
2:6
Viral Video: The wild elephant entered a children's park
Delhi News : Question on security of Miranda House
1:49
Delhi News : Question on security of Miranda House

Trending Videos

4:40
Delhi Excise Policy: Fake case made against me says Manish Sisodia
5:24
Jammu And Kashmir : Pakistan is constantly taking the help of drones to spread terror
0:53
Malaika Arora: ब्रालेस होकर हर तरफ से खुली ड्रेस पहनकर घर से बाहर निकल पड़ीं मलाइका अरोड़ा
2:6
Viral Video: The wild elephant entered a children's park
1:49
Delhi News : Question on security of Miranda House
Zee News 50,news 10 zee,news 50 zee,zee top news,One News,news 50 zee news,zee news 50 khabar,zee top 50 news,News 50,non stop news zee news,Hindi News,hindi news update,latest hindi news,zee hindi news,zee top 50 news today,Zee fast news,Top news today,Top news,Non stop news,top 50 news of today in hindi,Rahul Gandhi,PM Modi,Congress,Tharoor,Yogi Adityanath,Arvind Kejriwal,hijab row,Priynka gandhi,Sourav Ganguly,Sashi Tharoor,