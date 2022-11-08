हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Khabren Khatakhat: PM to unveil India’s G20 Presidency logo
|
Updated:
Nov 08, 2022, 08:34 AM IST
This segment of Zee News brings to you top news of the day. Watch full video to know more.
×
All Videos
Devotees across the country begin the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations
5:50
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma suffers injury during practice in Adelaide
2:8
Videsh Superfast: 7 killed in horrific road accident in Turkey
17:43
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
6:40
Story of Himachal Apples and Samuel Evan Stokes
Trending Videos
Devotees across the country begin the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations
5:50
T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma suffers injury during practice in Adelaide
2:8
Videsh Superfast: 7 killed in horrific road accident in Turkey
17:43
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution to your problem
6:40
Story of Himachal Apples and Samuel Evan Stokes
G20 summit,G-20 Summit,Summit,G20 Summit 2021,g20 summit 2022,2021 rome summit,Rome Summit,2021 g20 rome summit,g20 summit 22,the g20 summit,g20 summit gala,g20 summit 2016,g20 summit news,modi g20 summit,g20 summit 2019,osaka g20 summit,india g20 summit,Group of 20 summit,g20 summit kya hai,g20 summit in india,india to host g-20 summit,2022 g20 bali summit,g20 hangzhou summit,pm modi in g20 summit,g20 summit opening gala,