NewsVideos

Khabren Khatakhat: Priyanka Gandhi to address 'Parivartan Pratigya Rally'

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
In the Segment Khabren Khatakhat, you will find the top headlines of the day. This segment is a part of Zee News' important bulletin which covers all the latest news stories.

All Videos

Sapna Chaudhary ने करवा चौथ लुक में ढाया कहर!
0:29
Sapna Chaudhary ने करवा चौथ लुक में ढाया कहर!
FIFA World Cup: Top Players who can win GOLDEN BOOT this WORLD CUP
FIFA World Cup: Top Players who can win GOLDEN BOOT this WORLD CUP
BSF shoots down drone at India-Pakistan border in Punjab
1:33
BSF shoots down drone at India-Pakistan border in Punjab
पति के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज़ में सपना चौधरी ने मनाया करवा चौथ
0:41
पति के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज़ में सपना चौधरी ने मनाया करवा चौथ
North Carolina Gun Violence: Another shooting in USA leaves 5 dead | Zee English News
North Carolina Gun Violence: Another shooting in USA leaves 5 dead | Zee English News

Trending Videos

0:29
Sapna Chaudhary ने करवा चौथ लुक में ढाया कहर!
FIFA World Cup: Top Players who can win GOLDEN BOOT this WORLD CUP
1:33
BSF shoots down drone at India-Pakistan border in Punjab
0:41
पति के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज़ में सपना चौधरी ने मनाया करवा चौथ
North Carolina Gun Violence: Another shooting in USA leaves 5 dead | Zee English News
Zee News 50,news 10 zee,news 50 zee,zee top news,One News,news 50 zee news,zee news 50 khabar,zee top 50 news,News 50,non stop news zee news,Hindi News,hindi news update,latest hindi news,zee hindi news,zee top 50 news today,Zee fast news,Top news today,Top news,Non stop news,top 50 news of today in hindi,Rahul Gandhi,PM Modi,Congress,Tharoor,Yogi Adityanath,Arvind Kejriwal,hijab row,Priynka gandhi,Sourav Ganguly,Sashi Tharoor,