Kharge Ravan Statement Amit Malviya's counterattack on Mallikarjun's controversial statement against PM Modi

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a controversial comment on seeking votes on PM Modi's face. Kharge compared PM Modi to Ravana. BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya has retaliated and tweeted about this. Know what is written in this tweet.