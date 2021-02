Kiska Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee are standing against each other on Nandigram seat

Nandigram's seat has become the most talked-about seat in the West Bengal elections because, after 13 years, Mamata Banerjee is going to contest election from Nandigram. It was from the Nandigram movement that Mamata Banerjee strengthened her position in West Bengal politics. But now the situation has changed, today Suvendu Adhikari and Mamta Banerjee are standing against each other.